MET GALA 2025

Met Gala 2025: 'I Bring My Turban, My Culture And My Mother Tongue,' Diljit Dosanjh On Debut

Diljit Dosanjh made a powerful Met Gala debut honouring Sikh identity and Punjabi pride with a regal traditional look designed by Prabal Gurung.

|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 04:12 PM IST|Source: ANI
Met Gala 2025: 'I Bring My Turban, My Culture And My Mother Tongue,' Diljit Dosanjh On Debut (Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram)

New York: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh won hearts by honouring his Sikh roots at his Met Gala debut.

Bringing Punjabi pride and royalty to New York City's biggest fashion event, Diljit walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

The custom-made number was designed by Prabal Gurung, who also created actor Alia's pearl gown for the 2023 Met Gala.

He elevated his traditional look with a jewel-studded turban and a layered diamond necklace by Golecha's Jewels--an homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's iconic Patiala necklace by Cartier. Diljit also carried a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan (sword).

Hours after marking his iconic presence at Met Gala, Diljit took to Instagram and proudly flaunted his Punjabi culture, writing, "Main Hoon Punjab #metgala Inspired by The Theme of Black Dandyism, I Bring My Turban, My Culture & My Mother Tongue " pNjaabii " to The MET GALA Thank You So Much Dear @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd."

He also shared a few pictures of his maharaja look.

Reacting to the post, actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a string of fire emojis in the comment section.

A day before making his debut at Met Gala, in a fun post, Diljit shared pictures of the goodies he received from the Met Gala organisers. He also posted a video to share his excitement about attending the grand event.Along with the fun video, the actor added a caption that read, "MET GALA Tomorrow Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An #metgala." (MET Gala tomorrow, tell me what to wear for tomorrow. I'll make a lot of noise and create a scene.)

Apart from Diljit, the Indian stars who were present at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and Manish Malhotra.

