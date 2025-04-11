Met Gala 2025: Is Shah Rukh Khan Finally Making His Red Carpet Debut? Here’s Why Netizens Think So

Met Gala 2025: Each year, the Met Gala makes headlines as fashion's biggest night, and 2025 is already shaping up to be all the more special—especially for Shah Rukh Khan fans. The internet went crazy with rumors of Bollywood's King Khan potentially strutting his stuff on the Met Gala red carpet this year. And all it took was a mysterious Instagram message to fuel the rumor mill into a frenzy.

It all began when the notorious and nameless fashion monitor Diet Sabya made a bombshell announcement on their Instagram account. The caption said, “Two titans of their craft—the greatest Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation—are joining forces for their Met Gala 2025 debut. HISTORY in the making!”

And that was enough to send fans into full detective mode.

The comments section quickly turned into a guessing game, but one name kept popping up over and over again—Shah Rukh Khan. From “SRK x Sabya or I don’t want it” to “If it’s not SRK x Sabya, this post is invalid,” fans are convinced the superstar is joining forces with none other than fashion maestro Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

One particularly enthusiastic fan wrote, “Man, if this is SRK and he nails ‘dandy’ on the red carpet, King Khan is gonna overshadow everyone and everything!!!! Exciting times ahead.” Another echoed the excitement: “So it’s obviously the King of Movies—SRK, with the King of Fashion—Sabya!”

But not everyone is sold on the SRK theory. Some voices in the mix—including actors Kubbra Sait and Maanvi Gagroo—are hoping for a different power duo: Ranveer Singh and Sabyasachi.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla stirred the pot further by reporting that mom-to-be Kiara Advani is also set to make her Met Gala debut this year.

So what’s the truth? We’ll have to wait until May 5, 2025, when the fashion elite gathers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. But if the internet is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan might just be ready to take his place on the Met Gala red carpet—and we’re here for it.