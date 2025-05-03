MET Gala 2025: Kiara Advani To Flaunt Baby Bump In Stunning Gaurav Gupta Creation

New Delhi: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to make her much-anticipated debut at the 2025 Met Gala, donning a bespoke ensemble by acclaimed Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta. As fashion's biggest night approaches, Bollywood is ready to take over with stunning statement styles. Fashion's biggest night, the MET Gala, is almost here and will take place on May 5.

This year, the Met Gala’s theme, ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'', pays homage to the cultural legacy and artistic depth of Black identity through tailoring. Kiara's appearance signals a powerful moment of intersection between Indian craftsmanship and global fashion. The official dress code, ''Tailored by You,'' invites a deeply personal narrative—and Kiara is embracing that call in her own stunning style. The theme will explore the artistry and cultural significance of Black fashion.

Currently expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara’s red carpet appearance reflects not just a fashion statement but a larger celebration of womanhood, identity, and evolving influence. It marks a milestone not only for the actress but also for Indian fashion as it continues to gain prominence on global platforms. Putting all speculation to rest, this was confirmed by Diet Sabya – an anonymous fashion page on Instagram. The diva will be flaunting her baby bump on the MET Gala red carpet.

Talking about couturier Gaurav Gupta, he is no stranger to international acclaim. Known for his sculptural, avant-garde silhouettes, Gupta's designs have graced red carpets from Cannes to the Oscars. This collaboration with Kiara is a natural fit—merging her elegance with his architectural aesthetic to create a look poised to capture headlines.

With this debut, Kiara Advani joins the ranks of Indian icons who have represented the country at the Met Gala, bringing a uniquely Indian voice to one of fashion’s most iconic stages.

The Met Gala 2025 debutant list also includes Shah Rukh Khan and singer Diljit Dosanjh. The Pathaan actor is set to don a custom creation by Sabyasachi at this prestigious event. Fashion Insta eagerly awaits the Indian celebs’ much-anticipated debut on the red carpet.

The Met Gala 2025 is scheduled for May 5 at New York City's renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art.