Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar's majestic debut in Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's timeless art

MET GALA 2026: Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar made his Met Gala 2026 debut, becoming the first Indian director to represent India at the event. He wore his best friend and famous designer Manish Malhotra's exquisite ensemble, crafted specially for him, keeping in mind the theme this year - Costume Art, and the dress code of 'fashion is art'.

Karan Johar on Met Gala 2026 costume

About his art-inspired ensemble, Karan Johar said, "I didn’t want to arrive here trying to explain India,” Johar says. “I wanted to arrive feeling like myself and that automatically brings everything I come from with it."

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Karan Johar shared, “For me it had to feel personal and the moment it felt personal, it became Indian, because that's where everything I know comes from. Every story I've told, every film I've made, every emotion I've tried to put on screen has come from this place. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I've always tried to do in cinema. Ravi Varma painted feelings. The way a sari falls, the way a figure holds itself, the light on a face that is somehow both divine and completely human. I've grown up with those images without always knowing it. They live in you before you can name them. This look is my way of wearing that inheritance and I think that's the most honest thing I could have done for my first MET. To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I've carried my whole life and finally found the right form for."

Decoding Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 outfit

The ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, draws its visual language directly from the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, interpreting the master’s iconic command of drape, light, and ornament through contemporary couture. The silhouette is rooted in classical Indian drapery, restructured with a precision that allows fabric to move with the body without losing its sculptural authority. The garment draws from some of Varma's most iconic works, among them - Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa - each painting selected not for spectacle, but for the quiet emotional truth it carries. What sets the look apart is its surface: hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas. The strokes are deliberate, luminous, and irreducible bringing the intimacy of a Ravi Varma portrait into the architecture of a garment. The result is a piece that is neither costume nor conventional couture, but something in between: an image that carries history in its construction and lives differently once worn.

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Karan Johar's majestic Met look

The look has been developed with stylist Eka Lakhani in collaboration with Manish Malhotra, a natural and longstanding creative partner. Their association spans decades of cinema, where clothing has always played a role far beyond styling, shaping character, mood, and memory.

“With Manish, there’s no translation needed,” Johar adds. “We’ve worked together for so long that there’s an instinct there. I knew if I was doing this, it had to be with him.”

The scale of the costume was massive. It took 86 days in the making, with 5,600 hours spent by 80+ karigars in Ateliers in Mumbai and Noida.

The artisans and karigars worked on vintage zardozi embroidery on rubberised bases for sculptural, three-dimensional relief. Velvet drapes and sari constructions within the composition mimic the realism of Varma's painted fabrics. There are 3D elements used including sculptural pillars, lotuses, and swans emerge from the surface, creating multiple visual planes.