Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch the star-studded red carpet live and what to expect

The Met Gala 2026 unfolds this evening in New York City, once again transforming the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into the world’s most-watched red carpet. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the gala is regarded as the most prestigious event in fashion. This year’s edition takes place on May 4, continuing a decades-long tradition that draws global attention.

Red Carpet Livestream: Where and How to Watch

Fashion enthusiasts worldwide can follow every arrival via the official livestream hosted by Vogue. The broadcast will stream across the publication’s digital platforms, including YouTube and TikTok.

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The livestream begins at 6:00 p.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. PDT), coinciding with the opening of the red carpet.

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India Telecast Timing: Early Morning Viewing

For audiences in India, the Met Gala 2026 will be available to stream at approximately 3:30 a.m. IST on May 5. Clips and highlights are also expected to circulate widely across social media platforms throughout the day.

Beyond its reputation for headline-making fashion, the event is the primary fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Funds raised support exhibitions, academic publications, conservation efforts, and acquisitions.

The 2026 exhibition, themed “Costume Art,” will open to the public on May 10 and run through January 10, 2027. The showcase is expected to explore the intersection of fashion and artistic expression, continuing the museum’s tradition of immersive and scholarly exhibitions.

Additional Viewing Options

In addition to the official livestream, television audiences can tune into “Live From E!: Met Gala 2026,” airing on E!. The broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. PDT) and will feature commentary, celebrity interviews, and fashion analysis. A delayed telecast will also air at 8:00 p.m. PDT for West Coast viewers.

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Hosts Lead the Coverage

The official livestream will be hosted by Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne, who will guide audiences through the evening’s standout looks and arrivals. Meanwhile, Emma Chamberlain returns as the red carpet correspondent, a role she has become known for in recent years, conducting candid interviews with attendees.

Expected Attendees Include Global Stars

While organisers do not release an official guest list ahead of time, several high-profile names are expected to attend as co-chairs and committee members. These include Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teyana Taylor.

Also expected are figures from across fashion, entertainment, and the arts, including Lena Dunham, Misty Copeland, A’ja Wilson, Doja Cat, Anthony Vaccarello, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Debicki, and Paloma Elsesser.

The expected guest list further spans music and culture, featuring LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, Yseult, Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Rebecca Hall, and Aimee Mullins.

Additional attendees are expected to include Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, Chase Sui Wonders, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sánchez, among others.