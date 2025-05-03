MET Gala Throwback: 4 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ate The Red Carpet And Left No Crumbs!

New Delhi: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the MET Gala carpet, she doesn’t just serve—she feasts. The global icon has turned every appearance into a fashion headline, meme moment, or cultural conversation. As she returns for her fifth year in 2025, we look back at 4 times the Queen Bee of the MET left no crumbs whatsoever:

1. 2017 – That Trench Coat Gown Moment

Priyanka made history as the first Indian to walk the MET Gala—and what a debut it was! Rocking a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with the longest train imaginable, she turned heads and broke the internet. This look wasn’t just a fashion statement; it was a power move.

Theme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons

Status: Instantly iconic (and meme-worthy in the best way)

2. 2018 – Regal in Burgundy Velvet

Accompanied by Nick Jonas, Priyanka channeled goddess energy in a deep burgundy velvet Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning gold beaded hood. Under the "Heavenly Bodies" theme, she looked like a vision straight out of celestial mythology.

Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Status: Divine. Literally.

3. 2019 – Camp Queen Energy

Priyanka took the theme and ran with it. Dressed in a Dior haute couture silver cage gown, afro curls, spiked crown and dramatic makeup, she served camp like few others dared. This look had everyone talking—on red carpets and timelines alike.

Theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion

Status: Bold, bizarre, and unforgettable

4. 2023 – Chic Minimalism With A Side Of Romance

In contrast to her previous flamboyant looks, Priyanka stunned in a black and white Valentino gown with thigh-high slit, matching opera gloves, and a dramatic cape. Hand-in-hand with Nick, this was elegance and ease wrapped in star power.

Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Status: Proof that she can slay maximal and minimal with equal flair

With her fifth appearance in 2025, walking with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain in a custom couture piece styled with Bvlgari’s latest high jewellery, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready to take the carpet by storm once again.