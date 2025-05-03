Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895209https://zeenews.india.com/people/met-gala-throwback-4-times-priyanka-chopra-jonas-ate-the-red-carpet-and-left-no-crumbs-2895209.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA MET GALA LOOKS

MET Gala Throwback: 4 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ate The Red Carpet And Left No Crumbs!

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is ready to take the carpet by storm once again.

|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MET Gala Throwback: 4 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ate The Red Carpet And Left No Crumbs! Image: @priyankachopra/ Instagram)

New Delhi: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the MET Gala carpet, she doesn’t just serve—she feasts. The global icon has turned every appearance into a fashion headline, meme moment, or cultural conversation. As she returns for her fifth year in 2025, we look back at 4 times the Queen Bee of the MET left no crumbs whatsoever:

1. 2017 – That Trench Coat Gown Moment

Priyanka made history as the first Indian to walk the MET Gala—and what a debut it was! Rocking a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with the longest train imaginable, she turned heads and broke the internet. This look wasn’t just a fashion statement; it was a power move.

Theme: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons
Status: Instantly iconic (and meme-worthy in the best way)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

2. 2018 – Regal in Burgundy Velvet

Accompanied by Nick Jonas, Priyanka channeled goddess energy in a deep burgundy velvet Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning gold beaded hood. Under the "Heavenly Bodies" theme, she looked like a vision straight out of celestial mythology.

Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
Status: Divine. Literally.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

3. 2019 – Camp Queen Energy

Priyanka took the theme and ran with it. Dressed in a Dior haute couture silver cage gown, afro curls, spiked crown and dramatic makeup, she served camp like few others dared. This look had everyone talking—on red carpets and timelines alike.

Theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion
Status: Bold, bizarre, and unforgettable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

4. 2023 – Chic Minimalism With A Side Of Romance

In contrast to her previous flamboyant looks, Priyanka stunned in a black and white Valentino gown with thigh-high slit, matching opera gloves, and a dramatic cape. Hand-in-hand with Nick, this was elegance and ease wrapped in star power.

Theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty
Status: Proof that she can slay maximal and minimal with equal flair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

With her fifth appearance in 2025, walking with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain in a custom couture piece styled with Bvlgari’s latest high jewellery, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready to take the carpet by storm once again.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK