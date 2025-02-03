'Meteor Garden' Taiwanese Star Barbie Hsu Passes Away At 48

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, beloved for her role as the lead in the iconic drama Meteor Garden, has tragically passed away at the age of 48. Hsu, who had been battling pneumonia, was reportedly vacationing in Japan with her family during the Lunar New Year when her health took a sudden turn for the worse. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her younger sister, Dee Hsu, a prominent TV host to Taiwan's TVBS News on Monday.

Hsu, known affectionately as "Da S," began her career in the entertainment industry as a teenager. She and her sister Dee formed the pop duo S.O.S., which quickly gained fame in Taiwan. The pair’s success in music paved the way for their transition into television, where they won over audiences as talk show hosts.

In 2001, Hsu's career skyrocketed when she was cast as the headstrong and lovable Shan Cai in Meteor Garden, the Taiwanese adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers. Her portrayal of the character alongside the popular boyband F4 captured the hearts of fans across Asia, making her a household name.

Following her success in Meteor Garden, Hsu remained a prominent figure in the entertainment world, taking on a variety of roles in TV dramas, films, and talk shows.

In 2022, Hsu made headlines when she rekindled a romance with her former partner, Koo, whom she had first dated secretly in 1998. After 23 years apart, the couple married, with Koo announcing the news on social media.

Hsu had previously been married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei, with whom she shared two children. The couple's marriage lasted 11 years before they divorced in 2021.