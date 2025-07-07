'Metro… In Dino’ OTT Release: When And Where You Can Stream Sara Ali Khan And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer

New Delhi: Anurag Basu’s much-awaited Metro… In Dino finally hit theatres on July 4. A spiritual sequel to his 2007 cult classic Life in a… Metro, the film explores modern-day relationships in urban settings and has received positive reviews so far.

The romantic drama features a multi-star ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma is the only returning cast member from the original film.

When and Where Will Metro… In Dino Release on OTT?

While Metro… In Dino is garnering praise during its theatrical run, the film is also set to stream on Netflix. Although an official streaming date has not yet been announced, it is expected to arrive on the platform 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release — meaning fans can likely stream it by late August or early September.

In a recent interview, Konkona Sen Sharma reflected on her late Life in a… Metro co-star, Irrfan Khan.

“Irrfan had such a relaxed energy, and so does Anurag. They never made the work feel too serious or heavy — the atmosphere on set was always light and creative,” she shared.

Metro… In Dino was officially announced in 2022 and finally made its theatrical debut in 2025.

On Day 2 of its release, the movie collected Rs 3.39 crore, bringing its total earnings to Rs 6.89 crore.

With strong performances, a contemporary take on love and life, and Basu’s signature narrative style, this is a film to watch out for — both in theatres and soon on Netflix.