Metro…In Dino: Sara Ali Khan Drops Fun BTS Video With Aditya Roy Kapur From Bengaluru Promotions – WATCH

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan shared a foody BTS reel on her Instagram, The Metro...In Dino star along with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur brings charm and wit to the film's Bangalore promotions. Sara kicks off the first stop for promotions with her signature shayari, playfully engaging Aditya.

The duo is then seen savoring local favourites like crispy dosas, juicy kebabs and biryani —adding a delicious touch to their promotional trail. Their easy camaraderie, light teasing, and genuine enjoyment reflect the fun spirit behind the film's campaign.

Like her signature style, Sara captioned the post, 'Namashkara Darshako! Sara ka foodie stalking phir shuru, This time was special because it was Bengaluru. Parth and Chumkis story starts here. Hence stop 1 for promotions was very dear. '

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro...In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

Earlier Metro In Dino trailer offers a poignant glimpse into the lives of four couples, each navigating love, heartbreak, and the complexities of modern relationships in an urban city.

A spiritual sequel to the 2007 cult hit Life in a… Metro, the film features a stellar enSarasemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

The sequel follows four different love stories of couples living in metro cities and will hit cinemas on 4th July, 2025.