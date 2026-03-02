Michael B Jordan's emotional speech for his mom at Actor Awards 2026 goes viral, 'when we didn't have...'

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan has won big at the 2026 Actor Awards, receiving an award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his 'Sinners' performance.

Jordan, who features as twins in the Ryan Coogler directorial, took to the stage and offered a special nod to his mother while accepting the award.

"Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn't have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel ... when I went up there for my auditions, thank you," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on his achievement, he continued, "I wasn't expecting this at all. I'm so honoured and privileged to be nominated in categories with people and actors and humans that I love, and I love their work and what they contribute to our craft and this rise has been unbelievable. So, thank you for welcoming me in and making me feel seen."

An overwhelmed Jordan also gave a shoutout to his director Ryan Coogler and thanked for the opportunity.

"I want to say thank you to Ryan Coogler for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and to be fearless and to create a safe space for us to find the truth with what you do with all the other actors that we had the opportunity to work. Just being in this room right now with all these people who see me grow up in front of the camera and in these rooms -- I feel the love and support that you've always given me and encouraged me to go on and do my best," he added.

Besides the leading award, Jordan emerged as a dual winner at the Actor Awards as he later returned for the Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Earlier this month, Coogler won the BAFTA award for Original Screenplay for his film 'Sinners', becoming the first Black winner in this category.

Michael B. Jordan plays identical twins Smoke and Stack in "Sinners," which takes place in the 1930s as the brothers return home to the South and open a juke joint... only for vampires to descend on the small town.