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Michael Buble celebrates birthday with burger cake: ‘I have the palate of a child’

Canadian singer Michael Buble marked his birthday with a playful Instagram post featuring a cake made with burgers, joking about his childlike palate while celebrating his grown-up free will.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Michael Buble celebrates birthday with burger cake: ‘I have the palate of a child’
Image Credit: Michael Buble, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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