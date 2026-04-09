Michael Patrick, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, dies at 35 after battle with motor neurone disease

Los Angeles: Irish actor Michael Patrick, known for his work on the stage and small screen, including his appearance on 'Game of Thrones', has passed away at 35.



His wife, Naomi Sheehan, shared the news on Instagram, revealing that he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2023.



According to the post, Michael Patrick was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago, where he received care, before passing away peacefully in the presence of his family and friends.

"Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are. It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man," she added.



Expressing gratitude in her post, Sheehan recalled a favourite quote of her late husband.



She continued, "We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years. Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now: 'The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.' So, don't overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love. Naomi - Mick's wife."



The 'Game of Thrones' actor's final social media post was shared on February 6, where he revealed that he had "1 year left."



"still lots to live for and lots planned," he wrote in a part.



According to Page Six, Michael Patrick featured in 'Game of Thrones Season 6' in 2016. He was seen in the episode titled 'The Broken Man'.



Patrick also appeared in multiple Shakespeare productions, followed by TV shows like 'Blue Lights', 'This Town', 'The Spectacular', and 'Blasts from the Past'.



His last role was in the 2025 German TV film titled 'Mordlichtern - Tod auf den Faroer Inseln', Page Six reported.