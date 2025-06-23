Washington: Michelle Obama shared that she is "glad" that she didn't have a son with her husband, former US President Barack Obama.

"I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," the former first lady joked while discussing the challenges of raising young men during a recent episode of her and brother Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast, reported Page Six.

Radio personality Angie Martinez, who was a guest on the episode, told Obama that she "should've [thrown] a boy in the mix," referring to the 61-year-old's family with husband Obama, 63, and daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, but Michelle disagreed.

"He would have been a Barack Obama," she explained.

"Baby Barack, it would've been amazing," Martinez said, to which Michelle responded, "No, I would've felt for him," reported Page Six.

Michelle is content with their daughters, the former president, who served two consecutive terms in the White House from 2008 to 2016, initially wanted another child.

"You're doing it a fourth time. I just had to stop," Michelle said on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast in March, referring to the host's then-pregnancy with daughter Finn, according to Page Six.

"I was like, 'I think I've been lucky with these two.' Barack was like, 'We should have a third,' and I was like, 'Dude.'"

"I'm thinking, 'We're gonna get a crazy one.' It's just the role of the dice. So, I admire your courage," she added during the discussion, as per the outlet.

Michelle's confession about not wanting a son comes after she was forced to address divorce speculation due to her decision not to attend President Donald Trump's second inauguration in January alongside her husband, reported Page Six.