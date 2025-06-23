Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920352https://zeenews.india.com/people/michelle-obama-is-glad-she-didnt-have-a-son-with-husband-barack-obama-heres-why-2920352.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MICHELLE OBAMA

Michelle Obama Is 'Glad She Didn't Have A Son With Husband Barack Obama - Here's Why

Michelle is content with their daughters, the former president, who served two consecutive terms in the White House from 2008 to 2016, initially wanted another child.

|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 09:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Michelle Obama Is 'Glad She Didn't Have A Son With Husband Barack Obama - Here's Why Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Michelle Obama shared that she is "glad" that she didn't have a son with her husband, former US President Barack Obama.

"I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," the former first lady joked while discussing the challenges of raising young men during a recent episode of her and brother Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast, reported Page Six.

Radio personality Angie Martinez, who was a guest on the episode, told Obama that she "should've [thrown] a boy in the mix," referring to the 61-year-old's family with husband Obama, 63, and daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, but Michelle disagreed.

"He would have been a Barack Obama," she explained.

"Baby Barack, it would've been amazing," Martinez said, to which Michelle responded, "No, I would've felt for him," reported Page Six.

Michelle is content with their daughters, the former president, who served two consecutive terms in the White House from 2008 to 2016, initially wanted another child.

"You're doing it a fourth time. I just had to stop," Michelle said on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast in March, referring to the host's then-pregnancy with daughter Finn, according to Page Six.

"I was like, 'I think I've been lucky with these two.' Barack was like, 'We should have a third,' and I was like, 'Dude.'"

"I'm thinking, 'We're gonna get a crazy one.' It's just the role of the dice. So, I admire your courage," she added during the discussion, as per the outlet.

I just had to stop (having kids)," Michelle revealed on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast in March.

Michelle's confession about not wanting a son comes after she was forced to address divorce speculation due to her decision not to attend President Donald Trump's second inauguration in January alongside her husband, reported Page Six. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK