Mika Singh Asks Saif Ali Khan To Give Auto Driver Rs 11 Lakh & Calls Him A Real Hero

Singer Mika Singh has stepped forward to applaud the bravery of an auto driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after he was stabbed at his Mumbai residence. Calling the driver a hero, Mika Singh announced a generous reward of Rs 11 lakh for his commendable act.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Mika wrote, “I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakhs for saving India’s favourite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable. If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I’d like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation.”



Mika also referenced reports of Saif Ali Khan rewarding the auto driver with Rs 50,000 and urged the actor to increase the amount. In another Instagram story, he wrote, “Saif bhai isko Rs 11 lakh do. He is the real hero. Mumbai auto vala zindabad.”

The auto driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who has been hailed as a saviour for his quick thinking and action, refused to comment on whether he received the Rs 50,000 from Saif Ali Khan, stating that he had promised the actor to keep it private.

The incident occurred after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his residence. Despite his injuries, the actor was rushed to the hospital by the auto driver, whose timely action ensured Saif’s safety.

Mika Singh’s public recognition of Bhajan Singh Rana highlights the importance of acknowledging everyday heroes whose actions make a difference.

The auto driver’s heroic act has won widespread admiration, and Mika Singh’s gesture to reward him emphasizes the value of kindness and courage. As Mika aptly put it, “Mumbai auto vala zindabad,” celebrating the spirit of everyday heroes who often go unnoticed.