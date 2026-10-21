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  • /Mika Singh confronts minister over ₹35 lakh Daler Mehndi lip-sync claim: 'Show the receipts'

Mika Singh confronts minister over ₹35 lakh Daler Mehndi lip-sync claim: 'Show the receipts'

Singer Mika Singh has challenged Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal to produce proof or payment receipts for his claim that Daler Mehndi lip-synced despite being paid ₹35 lakh at a Navratri event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Mika Singh confronts minister over ₹35 lakh Daler Mehndi lip-sync claim: 'Show the receipts'

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mika Singh confronts minister over ₹35 lakh Daler Mehndi lip-sync claim: 'Show the receipts'
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