PRIYADARSHAN

Mika Singh Falls Prey To Director Priyadarshan's Death Hoax, Netizens Roast Him Bad!

Priyadarshan News: Hera Pheri 3 features the original trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Mika Singh Falls Prey To Director Priyadarshan's Death Hoax, Netizens Roast Him Bad!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer Mika Singh recently fell prey to a fake news. He mistakenly believed the death hoax of director Priyadarshan and got grilled by netizens. In a post mix-up, the singer mistakenly commented 'Om Shanti' on Priyadarshan's retirement update.

Mika Singh Brutally Roasted 

Netizens were quick to drop comments, correcting Mika on his gaffe. What led to the mess, was a social media posting by a channel about Priyadarshan's final Bollywood project being 'Hera Pheri 3'. Mika took it as an obituary, it seems and wrote 'Om Shanti', sending shockwaves among fans.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan has 3 big Bollywood movies undr his belt - Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan. After wrapping up these, he will helming his 100th film with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead. He has wrapped filming for Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, and is currently in Kochi  for the shoot schedule of 'Haiwaan', starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay in the lead roles.

Recently in an interview with OnManorama, Priyadarshan revealed that after his 100th film, he might retire. He said, "Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I'm getting tired."

About Hera Pheri 3 Cast, Controversy

Priyadarshan admitted, "I don’t usually revisit my original films with sequels—it’s not my preferred style of working. But I will definitely make ‘Hera Pheri 3’, as the producers have been requesting it for a long time."

ASLO READ: Netizens React To Paresh Rawal's Return To Hera Pheri 3, Call It A 'Cheap PR Stunt'

Hera Pheri 3 features the original trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The film caught headlines after Paresh Rawal initially stated through a post that he will not be part of the film but later came on board and informed fans.

 

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul

NEWS ON ONE CLICK