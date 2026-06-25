Mika Singh visits Kalighat Kali temple in Kolkata, seeks blessings

New Delhi: Famous singer Mika Singh was recently spotted in Kolkata, offering prayers before Maa Kali at the revered Kalighat Maa Kali temple. Several videos have surfaced online where the Bollywood singer can be seen walking amid tight security as he enters the temple premises.
Wearing a comfortable t-shirt, pants and a beige coloured cap, Mika can be seen praying at the majestic temple in Kolkata, and bowing before the divine Maa Kali idol. Here's the viral video which Mika shared on his Instagram handle.
On previous occasions also he went to the temple and video was shared by popular pap Viral Bhayani on social media.
Dedicated to Maa Kali, the temple is one of the 51 Shakti Pithas in the country. The legendary belief has it that as per the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Kalika Purana and Shakti Peetha Stotram, the toes of the right foot of Goddess Sati fell here, after Lord Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra splintered her body into many parts to calm down Mahadev's rage during his cosmic dance.
It is one of the oldest and most revered temples of the East and is one of the four Adi Shaktipeeths in the country. During Kali Puja, New Year, Poila Baisakh, Snana Yatra, Durga Puja and the numerous Amavasyas, the temple draws hundred of thousands of devotees throughout the year to mark these special occasions.
Not many know that Mika Singh was born in Durgapur, West Bengal - so that explains his connection with Kolkata. He and elder brother Daler Mehndi were heavily inspired by their father, Ajmer Singh, a trained classical musician who used to sing kirtans in Patna Sahib Gurdwara since childhood.
Mika's debut and breakthrough song was 1998 Punjabi pop hit 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', followed by Gabru (2001) and other Bollywood songs including Bas Ek King, Maja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta, Dhanno, Dhinka Chika and Chinta Ta Chita among many others.
Recently, he sang 'Vyah Karwado Ji' in 2026 release 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.
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