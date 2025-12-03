Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991420https://zeenews.india.com/people/miley-cyrus-engaged-to-musician-maxx-morando-after-4-years-of-dating-flaunts-huge-diamond-ring-2991420.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
MILEY CYRUS

Miley Cyrus Engaged To musician Maxx Morando After 4 Years Of Dating, Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring

Miley Cyrus is engaged to musician Maxx Morando after nearly four years of dating, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 11:48 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Miley Cyrus Engaged To musician Maxx Morando After 4 Years Of Dating, Flaunts Huge Diamond RingPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Miley Cyrus is engaged to musician Maxx Morando after nearly four years of dating, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

This comes after months of speculation and a few carefully placed diamond-ring sightings.

The speculation around their engagement began earlier this month; however, it intensified when Cyrus hit the red carpet at the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' world premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, where she was seen proudly flaunting a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Fans were quick to notice the huge piece of jewellery on her finger soon after pictures of them posing together at the event started circulating online.

Cyrus and Morando were first linked romantically in December 2021, after the two were spotted backstage during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami. By April 2022, the relationship appeared firmly established when the pair were seen kissing in West Hollywood, according to PEOPLE.

In March 2024, a source close to the couple shared that they had moved in together, calling their relationship strong and healthy.

"She is very happy with him," the insider told PEOPLE. "Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He's a great guy. He's private and doesn't like being in the press. It's been good for her."

The two have also collaborated professionally. Cyrus and Maxx have worked together on two tracks, "Handstand" and "Violet Chemistry" from Cyrus's 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation. He later produced multiple songs on her ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful,' including co-writing the title track.

Cyrus was married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 until their divorce in August 2019. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
Auto Sector Shines In Festive Quarter; PV Sales Up 12%, Two-Wheelers 18%
Pakistan political crisis 2025
Pakistan In Turmoil As Munir–Sharif Establishment Bows To Imran Khan Wave |DNA
Technology news
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Cr Downloads, Helps Block 42 Lakh Mobile Device
Teen Inventors Portugal
Teens Saw Their Forests Burn – Their Next Invention Left Scientists In Awe
Sonia Gandhi
BJP Fields Sonia Gandhi From Nallathanni Ward For Panchayat Polls In Munnar
Defence Research Development Organisation
DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Escape System At 800 Kmph On Rocket Sled Track
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Govt Set For Major Overhaul of Reservation Policy; Cabinet To Decide
India-Russia ties
India Miffed Over Joint Op-Ed By UK, French, German Envoys Ahead Of Putin...
Matte Lipstick
Perfect Matte Liquid Lipstick On Myntra For Every Mood
Pakistan humanitarian aid Sri Lanka
India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Of Blocking Humanitarian Flights To Sri Lanka