Milind Soman's 80-year-old mom does push-ups

Mumbai: Milind Soman's Mother's Day wish to all women was extra special. He posted a video of his 80-year-old mother doing push-ups in a sari, and urged women to work towards being fitter as it is "never too late".

"It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. Make every day Mother's Day," Milind wrote alongside the video in which he joins his mother for around 16 push-ups on a beach.

In the video, Milind, the Pinkathon ambassador says: "This message is for all the mothers out there. Take a little bit of time out for yourselves everyday even if it five or 10 minutes, whatever you can manage. We want to see all of you super fit. Happy Mother's Day."

This is not the first time that Milind's mother has set an example. In her late 70s, she ran a marathon barefoot in a sari and did planks too.

Several other celebrities took to social media to share special memories of their mothers. Some shared photographs, while some shared special messages for their pillars of support.