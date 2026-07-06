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Millie Bobby Brown says losing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine audition left her 'Broken'

Millie Bobby Brown revealed she felt 'broken' after losing childhood audition for Hugh Jackman-led Wolverine film, a role that ultimately went to Dafne Keen.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Millie Bobby Brown says losing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine audition left her 'Broken'
Image Credit: Instagram

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