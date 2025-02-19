Advertisement
Mindy Kaling Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star, Praises Ex-Boyfriend BJ Novak

Mindy Kaling, 45, and Novak, also 45, met in 2004 on the set of 'The Office' and dated on and off until 2007.

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 03:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
Los Angeles: Actress, producer, and writer Mindy Kaling was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by her peers and close friends, including ex-boyfriend BJ Novak. During her acceptance speech, Kaling gushed about Novak, saying, "He's such an important and integral part of my family... Sometimes I forget that the reason that I know him is because we worked together professionally."

Kaling, 45, and Novak, also 45, met in 2004 on the set of 'The Office' and dated on and off until 2007. Despite their past romantic relationship, the two have maintained a close and amicable relationship, with Novak even serving as the "godparent" to Kaling's three children.

Novak spoke at Kaling's induction ceremony, praising her for her many accomplishments, including being a "brilliant and wildly successful showrunner," an "incredible mother of three," and a "deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," according to Page Six.

He jokingly added that Kaling was also "very superficial" in her "spare time."

Kaling's children, Katherine Swati, 7, Anne, 1, and Spencer Avu, 4, were not present at the ceremony, but Novak's role as their godparent has sparked speculation about whether he is also their father.

However, Kaling has consistently denied these rumours, stating that she will not reveal the identity of her children's father until she discusses it with them.

 

