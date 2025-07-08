Mira Kapoor Posts Lovely Throwback Pics With Shahid Kapoor On Their 10th Anniversary

Mumbai : Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are celebrating 10 years of their marriage, and fans can't get enough of their love-filled journey.

On their special day, Mira shared an adorable Instagram post that gave fans a glimpse into their beautiful life together.

The post featured five adorable pictures, each telling a sweet story of their time together. From romantic getaways to precious parenting moments, Mira summed up a decade of love, friendship, and family in just a few photos.

In one picture, Shahid is seen smiling warmly at Mira as he holds her close. Another captures him gently cradling their baby daughter, Misha, in his arms. A third photo shows their son Zain's tiny hand resting on Shahid's palm. One more picture shows Shahid swinging with one of their kids, and the last photo is a tender moment of Shahid kissing Mira on the forehead.

Alongside the post, Mira wrote: "Ten years later, and you're still the one-- my forever."

Take a look

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi on July 7, 2015. Their marriage was arranged by their families, and since then, they've become one of Bollywood's most loved couples. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Deva. In the film, Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, a police officer who loses his memory while investigating his best friend's murder. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, who played the female lead, a reporter and Dev's love interest. The film hit theatres on January 31.