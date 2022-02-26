हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's loved-up pics from his birthday are too mushy!

B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter all were spotted at Shahid's birthday celebrations held in Mumbai last night. 

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor&#039;s loved-up pics from his birthday are too mushy!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's latest mushy photos on actor's birthday have gone viral and why not after all their fans are loving it. On February 25, the Jersey actor celebrated his birthday with celeb friends in attendance for the night bash. 

Mira Rajput took to Instagram and wrote: To many more sunsets together

B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter all were spotted at Shahid's birthday celebrations held in Mumbai last night. 

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie that also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. 

 

