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NewsEntertainmentPeopleMira Rajput Kapoor opens up on mental overload, says women need to be ‘unburdened’ from daily decisions
MIRA RAJPUT

Mira Rajput Kapoor opens up on mental overload, says women need to be ‘unburdened’ from daily decisions

Mira Rajput Kapoor is striking a chord with women after sharing an honest take on the emotional weight of constant decision-making. In a heartfelt video, she reflected on how taking a break and returning to one’s comfort zone can bring mental clarity and peace.

|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Mira Rajput Kapoor spoke about the emotional exhaustion women face from making endless daily decisions
  • She highlighted how spending time at her parents’ home helped her feel mentally lighter
  • Her message about embracing the present resonated strongly with women on social media
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Mira Rajput Kapoor opens up on mental overload, says women need to be ‘unburdened’ from daily decisionsPic Credit: Mira Rajput, Instagram

Mumbai: Entrepreneur and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor recently opened up about how women often need to be ‘unburdened’ from the constant need for decision-making, to truly unwind and reconnect with themselves.

Mira shared a heartfelt video on her social media account, where she reflected on the sheer joy and emotional comfort of spending time at her parents’ home or spending time with children and how it helps unwind mentally.

“It’s been a while since I have done a ‘Mira Mira on the wall’. I just got back from my mom’s house and I shared with you guys how I was feeling while I was there. Nothing really feels quite like it,” Mira said in the video.

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Talking further about the emotional release she experienced, she added, “I think sometimes women just need to be unburdened from making decisions. No one’s asking you what’s on the menu, which car is going where, what are you doing, what time is the meeting, or can you can approve this? I think sometimes you just need to be relieved of making decisions. That is such an unclogging of the mind.”

She added, “We have to make so many decisions every single day. More than decisions, we need to make choices. And when you’re freed from making a choice, that is when you feel a sense of release and ease. That is why somewhere you feel so rejuvenated, relaxed and strangely powered to take on whatever else is coming your way.”

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Mira further urged women to at times disconnect from constant responsibilities and simply live in the moment. “If you need to take that break, switch off your phone, don’t check emails and don’t pander to that desire to see what is going on and what you need to do. You will see that there is a sense of letting go and actually experiencing everything,” she shared.

“Just experiencing your kids playing in the park, lying down beside your parents doing nothing at all, going for a walk with your parents or laughing about something ridiculous, it helps you feel every moment so viscerally and deeply. So this is your reminder to find a place, a situation or a person who relieves you of making decisions and choices. Check in with yourself. And don’t ask yourself any questions. Just be,” Mira concluded.

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The entrepreneur had earlier taken to her social media account to talk about the perks for a married woman to be at her Maayka aka maternal house.

Her video had gone viral over social media with many women resonating with her.

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