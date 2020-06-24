हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput shares an unseen video from a party looking sensational - Watch

Amid the lockdown, Mira Rajput shared a few glimpses of her day-to-day activities. 

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput is an avid social media user. She recently dropped a video on Instagram looking sensational and looks like it is from a party or a family function as Mira is all decked up. 

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Amid the lockdown, Mira Rajput shared a few glimpses of her day-to-day activities. She has a huge 2.2 million followers on Instagram so far.

Shahid and Delhi-based Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

 

Tags:
Mira RajputShahid Kapoormira rajput kapoorViralTrending
