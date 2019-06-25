Mira Rajput snapped in yellow tee and black gym tights – Pics

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's stunning wife Mira Rajput is a gym regular. Much like her hubby, she too is often clicked at the gym in Khar, Mumbai. Staying fit and fab looks like the only mantra of these B-Towners and what better than shedding a few kilos.

Mira was recently spotted at the gym wearing a bright yellow tee and black tights. She switched on the eternal sunshine in the photos. Check out her clicks here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

The duo is one of the most stylish B-Town couples around.

On the work front, Sasha's latest release 'Kabir Singh' has hit the jackpot at Box Office and is doing really well. The actor has been showered with praises from all walks of life.