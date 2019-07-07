Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on wedding anniversary with a throwback pic—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor tied the nuptial knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. The couple got married in a private wedding ceremony and their first pics as man and wife created ripples on social media.

As they complete four years of married life today, Mira took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture with her hubby dearest.

Check out the pic here:

The caption is, “You make my world and me go round #happy4”

The couple is blessed with two adorable kids—A girl named Misha and a boy named Zain. Misha was born on August 26, 2016, and Zain on September 5, 2018. We often see the Kapoors spending quality time together and they are a delight to look at whenever they step out of their home.

Both Shahid and Mira are quite active on social media and often post pictures of their cute little munchkins.

Here's wishing Mira and Shahid, a very happy wedding anniversary!