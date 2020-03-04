Mira Rajput's 'out of bed' selfie is simply jaw-dropping!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput wore a shining golden watch with a bracelet and Cartier gold-diamond band. 

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's better half, Mira Rajput knows her Insta game quite well. She recently posted a picture with a caption, "‘Just out of bed’ in 1977", looking simply ravishing in white attire.

She wore a shining golden watch with a bracelet and Cartier gold-diamond band. Check it out here:"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Just out of bed’ in 1977

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

The 'just out of bed' selfie has garnered as many as 110,812 likes on Instagram as of now. Mira Rajput Kapoor is majorly into fitness and gymming much like her husband. She is more often than not seen hitting the gym in stylish workout wear.

Many a time, hubby Shahid and Mira gym together, giving major couple goals. They got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

 

 

