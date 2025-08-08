Mirzapur Actor Isha Talwar Calls Out 'Saiyaara' Casting Director Shanoo Sharma For 'Shattering Her Confidence'

New Delhi: Actor Isha Talwar, known for her impactful performances in Mirzapur, Article 15, and a string of successful regional and Bollywood films, has come forward with a personal account of an unsettling audition experience involving Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma. The incident, which Talwar described as "confusing" and "shattering" to her confidence, allegedly took place more than a decade ago when she was new to the industry.

Talwar made the revelation via an Instagram comment under a Hollywood Reporter exclusive conversation post,

Audition in a Restaurant

Recalling the incident in detail, Isha wrote that during her early days auditioning for roles, she was invited to perform a scene by Shanoo Sharma at a restaurant named Mia Cucina in Versova, Mumbai.

“So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo… I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay … a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table,” she wrote. “I was told i should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence i should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants.”

“It was such a confusing/weird ask .. it shattered my confidence as a young girl in films,” she claimed.

In her post, Isha reflected on the emotional toll the audition request took on her as a newcomer in the industry. She described the situation as one that "shattered [her] confidence" and left her wondering why a senior casting director would ask a young aspiring actor to perform such an emotionally vulnerable scene in such an inappropriate setting.

“I couldn’t understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this … it’s only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in,” she stated.

She added that if realism was important for the audition, the production house should have hired a location and paid for it, instead of putting actors in uncomfortable public situations.

A Message to Newcomers

The actor, who did not get the role at the time, said she does not regret turning down the bizarre request. She also used the moment to send a message to aspiring actors: stand your ground and don’t feel pressured to comply with inappropriate demands in the name of performance.

“Just putting this story a decade later for all the new comers to tell you that feel no pressure … i do remember saying i can’t do it and of course i never got the role … but at least i dint give in to the weird ask and surely dint cry at a restaurant for a role !!!!!”

Shanoo Sharma Yet to Respond

Shanoo Sharma, who is credited with discovering and casting some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, has not yet responded to Talwar’s claims.

Isha Talwar’s Career

Despite the early setback, Isha Talwar went on to build a successful and diverse acting career. Starting as a model, she made her film debut in the Malayalam hit Thattathin Marayathu (2012), and later appeared in several popular films, including Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Bangalore Days, and Article 15. She gained further recognition through her work in digital series such as Mirzapur, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, and Indian Police Force.

FAQs

Q1. Who is Isha Talwar?

Isha Talwar is an Indian actress known for films like Article 15 and the web series Mirzapur.

Q2. What did Isha Talwar accuse Shanoo Sharma of?

She accused Shanoo Sharma of demanding she perform a crying scene in a crowded restaurant during an audition.

Q3. How did Isha Talwar respond to the audition request?

She refused to cry at the restaurant and ultimately did not get the role.

Q4. Has Shanoo Sharma responded to the allegations?

No official response has been made by Shanoo Sharma yet.