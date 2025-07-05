Mirzapur Star Priyanshu Painyuli Set To Make Directorial Debut With Jaagar; Uttarakhand Government Extends Support

New Delhi: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, well known for his standout performances in Mirzapur, Extraction, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, is stepping behind the camera for the first time with his directorial debut, Jaagar.

Set in the mystical mountains of Uttarakhand, Priyanshu’s home state, the film is a heartfelt and culturally rich narrative rooted in tradition, spirituality, and self-discovery.

Having trained in filmmaking in Bangalore, Priyanshu has long nurtured a passion for storytelling. With Jaagar, he returns to the land that shaped him, crafting a story that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Plot of Jaagar

The film follows Deepti, a woman standing at the crossroads of marriage and self-realization. She travels to Uttarakhand to document the ancient ritual of Jaagar Puja. What begins as a filmmaker’s attempt to capture a sacred tradition soon turns into a journey of spiritual awakening.

Through Deepti’s lens, we meet Geeta, a local woman whose divine possessions during the ritual help her rise above the trauma of an abusive marriage. Over time, the energy of the land and its forgotten spiritual forces compel Deepti to confront her own identity and truth.

"Jaagar is a passion project in the truest sense—born out of love, faith, and relentless commitment," says Priyanshu. "It’s even more special because it marks the first production from our own company, a dream Vandana and I built together. This isn’t just my film—it belongs to all of us who poured our hearts into it. From Vandana to our families, and every single team member who believed in the story and spirit of Jaagar. This film is a shared dream, a collective heartbeat, and a testament to what’s possible when you create with honesty and heart."

Support from the State

Adding to the film’s significance, the Uttarakhand government has extended its full support, recognizing Jaagar’s potential to spotlight the spiritual richness and breathtaking beauty of the state. With evocative cinematography by Hemant Kumar, the film showcases the lesser-seen landscapes of the Garhwal region, capturing the essence of the holy city and its enduring traditions.

The cast includes Vandana Joshi, Saarika Singh, Rishi Solanki, and Priyanshu Painyuli himself, along with several local actors from Uttarakhand.

“Uttarakhand is where I come from—its mountains, stories, and traditions live within me,” Priyanshu shares. "Jaagar is a film I’ve carried in my heart for years. I knew that if I ever directed a feature, it had to be something this personal and rooted. I’m excited, nervous, but mostly grateful to be able to tell this story.”

Jaagar is more than just a film—it’s a reflection of a land, a culture, and the timeless journey of rediscovering the self.