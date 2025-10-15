Mirzapur: The Movie Update: Golu Aka Shweta Tripathi Performs Aarti At Ganga Ghat In Benaras

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tripathi was recently seen performing the divine aarti and puja at the sacred Ganga Ghat in Benaras during breaks from the shoot of Mirzapur: The Movie. Benaras has always held a special place in Shweta’s heart, it’s where she filmed her debut film Masaan, and where her spiritual and professional journeys seem to intersect.

Shweta Tripathi Performs Ganga Aarti In Benaras

The city of Benaras or Varanasi is know for its strong divine energy, rich culture, and timeless charm. Reflecting on her connection with the city, Shweta shared, “Benaras… this city keeps calling me back. I’ve been coming here since the time of Masaan. My Nana studied at BHU, my mother wore a Benarasi lehenga for her wedding, in so many ways, this city is intertwined with my life. Even my trainer, Tridev Pandey, is from here. Mirzapur too has its roots in this region, and all of this makes Benaras feel like home to my heart. I love the food, the relaxed pace of life, the taste of kadak kulhad chai, and the simplicity of the people. These days, even the weather feels like it’s welcoming us with open arms.”

She further added, “The madness of Mirzapur is such that fans are constantly posting updates and pictures from our shoots across Benaras, it’s like getting live updates from our extended family! It’s not just the cast and crew anymore; the audience has become a part of our world too. Behind the scenes, there’s so much love, laughter, and beauty, it’s what keeps me motivated every single day. The family of Prime Video and Excel Entertainment has grown even bigger this time, and it truly feels like one big family now.”

Mirzapur: The Movie Release, Cast Details

Mirzapur: The Movie is a cinematic adaptation of the series and is scheduled for a 2026 theatrical release. It will feature the original cast, including Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, with shooting already underway. The movie will eventually be released on OTT platforms eight weeks after its theatrical premiere.

Mirzapur: The Movie is one of the most awaited releases next year.