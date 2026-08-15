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Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 passes away at 26: Tragic demise announced on her birthday

Pageant organisers and fans worldwide are mourning the sudden death of 26-year-old beauty queen and law student Putri Andriani Juficha, whose passing was announced on her birthday.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 passes away at 26: Tragic demise announced on her birthday
Image Credit: @missearth/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 passes away at 26: Tragic demise announced on her birthday
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