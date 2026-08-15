Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 passes away at 26: Tragic demise announced on her birthday

Beauty queen and environmental advocate Putri Andriani Juficha has passed away at the age of 26. The devastating news was officially announced on August 14, a date that would have marked her 26th birthday, sending shockwaves through the global pageant community.
While the exact cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed, both national and international pageant bodies have released statements honouring her life and legacy.
The Miss Grand Indonesia Organisation, where Putri previously finished as a runner-up before earning her role as Miss Earth Indonesia 2025, broke the news via an official Instagram statement.
"You were more than a titleholder. You were part of our Grand family, a beautiful soul whose grace, strength, and spirit touched so many hearts," the organisation wrote. "Although your journey with us has come to an end far too soon, the memories, love, and light you shared will forever remain in our hearts."
Shortly after, the official Miss Earth Organisation released a statement on August 15 expressing profound sadness over the loss, highlighting her warmth and the lasting impact she left on the Indonesian community and peers worldwide.
In addition to her success on the pageant stage, Putri was a dedicated law student who actively merged her legal studies with environmental protection. Her platform focused heavily on environmental sustainability, with a strong emphasis on river protection, recycling programs, and legal frameworks for conservation.
Putri had maintained a lower profile on social media in recent weeks. Her final Instagram post, dated July 21, where she celebrated Spain's 2026 World Cup victory over Argentina, has since turned into a memorial space. Hundreds of grieving fans and fellow pageant contestants have flooded the comment section with prayers, floral emojis, and expressions of disbelief.
Funeral arrangements and family statements are expected to be private as loved ones mourn during this difficult time.
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