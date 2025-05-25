Miss England Says She 'Felt Like a Prostitute' During Competition; Miss World Organisation Responds To Allegations

New Delhi: Milla Magee, Miss England and a contestant in this year’s Miss World pageant, has withdrawn from the competition, claiming she felt "exploited." The international pageant, being hosted in Hyderabad, has already garnered attention as India’s representative, Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan, has advanced to the finale.

Magee's exit made headlines earlier this week, and in an interview with The Sun, the lifeguard-turned-model revealed she left the competition because it made her "feel like a prostitute."

Calling the event "outdated" and “stuck in the past,” Magee became the first UK contestant to quit the Miss World pageant in its 74-year history.

According to The Sun, Magee claimed contestants were allegedly required to wear makeup at all times and remain in ball gowns throughout the day, including at breakfast. She further alleged that the situation escalated when contestants were expected to entertain wealthy male sponsors for an entire evening.

"The point was to do good, promote change, and make a difference,” Magee told The Sun. "But it became obvious that just wasn’t going to happen. We were expected to sit with [the sponsors] for the whole evening and entertain them as a thank you.”

She added, “I found that unbelievable. I remember thinking, ‘This is so wrong.’ I didn’t come here to be farmed out for people’s entertainment. Miss World is supposed to stand for values, but it’s outdated and stuck in the past. They made me feel like a prostitute.”

Magee also mentioned that she tried to discuss the causes she was supporting, but the male guests were uninterested, engaging instead in uncomfortable small talk.

Miss World Organisation Responds



In response to the allegations, Julia Morley CBE, Chair and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, denied Magee’s claims.

In an official statement, the organisation asserted that Magee was permitted to leave the competition due to her mother’s illness.

"Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Magee, regarding her experience in India," the statement read.

According to I&PR Telangana, the organisation stated the allegations are “completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us.”

To counter the claims, Miss World announced the release of unedited videos from Magee’s time in India, showing her expressing “gratitude, joy, and appreciation” for the experience—videos that the organisation says contradict the “false narratives.”

“Miss World remains committed to truth, dignity, and the values of Beauty With a Purpose,” the statement concluded. “We urge media outlets to uphold journalistic integrity and verify their sources before publishing misleading content.”

The Miss World 2025 grand finale is scheduled for May 31 in Telangana.