Miss India 2026: Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned winner, beats strong competition in star-studded event

Miss India 2026 winner: The 61st edition of Femina Miss India concluded in spectacular fashion on April 18, 2026, with Sadhvi Satish Sail emerging as the winner among 30 contestants representing states and Union Territories from across the country. The grand finale, held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, marked a historic moment as it was the first time a university hosted the prestigious pageant.

The event began at 6:45 PM IST, with the main pageant kicking off around 7:45 PM, drawing attention from audiences nationwide through a live stream on the official YouTube channel and updates across social media platforms. The evening was a celebration of beauty, talent, and individuality, in line with this year’s theme, “Daughters of This Soil,” which highlighted the diversity and unity of Indian women.

About Sadhvi Satish Sail

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Sadhvi Satish Sail, known for her confidence, impressed the judges through multiple rounds, including traditional wear, evening gown, and the final question segment. Her journey throughout the competition stood out, ultimately earning her the coveted crown.

The event saw the presence of several prominent personalities, including filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actress Neha Dhupia, music composer Amaal Mallik, and veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who were among those expected to attend and grace the occasion.

Contestants Visit Jagannath Temple Ahead of Finale

Prior to the finale, contestants participated in a series of cultural and preparatory events. They visited the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, took part in the “Chhena Poda Festival,” and engaged in various sub-contests that tested their skills, confidence, and social awareness.

30 Contestants Represent States and Union Territories

The competition featured a diverse lineup of participants, including Devanshi Paliwal, Debasmita Gaur, Shreya Thakur, Dhanushree Chauhan, Yashika Sharma, Anchal Farswan, Sania Mukherjee, Chilakalapudi Indu Phalguni, Khushi Ramesh Kalakeri, Medhavi Saboo, Tejashvee Arunprassad, Ramya Kailasa, Mariam Longri, Bagmita Saikia, Anjali Nandi, Anushka Sone, Shreya Agrawal, Chanchui Khayi, Ridamaya Passah, BC Lalmuankimi, Nikali K Shohe, Ayushi Panda, Deekila Sherpa, Shreeya Debbarma, Mohana Panday, Sadhvi Satish Sail, Parinaaz Cooper, Rajnandini Pawar, Tarushee Rai, and Sree Advaita.

Winner to Represent India at Miss World 2026

As the newly crowned Femina Miss India 2026, Sadhvi Satish Sail, will now go on to represent India at the 75th Miss World pageant, carrying forward the legacy. She was crowned by the reigning Miss India World 2024, Nikita Porwal, in an emotional moment that marked the beginning of a new chapter.

The night ended with celebration, pride, and anticipation, as Sadhvi Satish Sail stepped into the spotlight as India’s newest beauty queen.