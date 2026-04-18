Miss India 2026 Grand Finale: Who are the Top 8 contestants still in the race for the prestigious title?

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India 2026 is unfolding in spectacular fashion today, April 18, 2026, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. What makes this year even more historic is that it is the first time a university has hosted the prestigious national pageant.

From an initial pool of 30 contestants representing states and Union Territories across India, the competition has now narrowed down to the top 15 contenders, marking a crucial turning point in the grand finale. The atmosphere inside the venue is electric as the remaining finalists move closer to the coveted crown.

The event began at 6:45 PM IST, with the main stage proceedings kicking off around 7:45 PM. Millions of viewers are tuning in via the official live stream on YouTube, while real-time updates continue to trend across social media platforms nationwide.

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A Night Celebrating “Daughters of This Soil”

This year’s theme, “Daughters of This Soil,” has shaped every segment of the competition, celebrating the diversity, resilience, and individuality of Indian women. The show continues to spotlight not just beauty, but intelligence, confidence, and purpose.

Top 8 Finalists of Miss India 2026

The confirmed top 8 contestants are:

Tarushee Rai (@tarusheerai)

Rajnandini Pawar (@rajnandinipawar_16)

Sree Advaita (@advaita_OO1)

Parinaaz Cooper (@pariicooper)

Dhanushree Chauhan (@dhanushreechauhan)

Shreya Thakur (@thakur333shreya)

Sadhvi Satish Sail (@sailsadhvi)

Yashika Sharma (@yashika_sharmaaa01)

The announcement was met with loud cheers inside the venue as the finalists moved forward into the decisive phase of the competition.

Cultural Events and Pre-Finale Moments

Before the finale, all contestants participated in a series of cultural engagements in Odisha. They visited the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, took part in the vibrant “Chhena Poda Festival,” and underwent multiple sub-competitions that tested their communication skills, social awareness, and stage presence.

Star-Studded Jury and Guests

The evening is also being graced by prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actress Neha Dhupia, music composer Amaal Mallik, and veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who are expected to play key roles in the judging and proceedings of the night.

Winner to Represent India at Miss World 2026

As the competition progresses, anticipation is building toward the final announcement. The winner of Femina Miss India 2026 will earn the honour of representing India at the 75th Miss World pageant, carrying forward the nation’s legacy on a global stage.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on the top 15 finalists, as they continue to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in the country. The journey is far from over, and the crown is still within reach for one deserving contender.