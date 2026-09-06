/Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail and Miss Universe Brazil 2024 Luana Cavalcante discuss cultural heritage and global unity

“Trying to understand two different diasporas, two different communities and working together and opening these conversations and forums to the public in general is something that will move us towards development. These cultural exchanges are also the essence of what pageantry stands for, and that's essentially what we do. So many countries are under one roof with girls bringing all their dreams and hopes and everything that their nation has been through, where they're going forward. So I think these events really open up that conversation for everyone,” Sadhvi said.