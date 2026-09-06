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  • /Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail and Miss Universe Brazil 2024 Luana Cavalcante discuss cultural heritage and global unity

Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail and Miss Universe Brazil 2024 Luana Cavalcante discuss cultural heritage and global unity

Sadhvi Sail and Luana Cavalcante shared their views on preserving cultural identity, celebrating civilisation and fostering cross-border dialogue at the Global Impact Forum in Mumbai.

Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail and Miss Universe Brazil 2024 Luana Cavalcante discuss cultural heritage and global unity
Image Credit: Instagram

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