Miss South Africa 2020 goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: As the whole world is reeling under the scare of coronavirus, there are several precautions that are been taken as preventive measures. Like India, some countries have announced a complete lockdown and practising social distancing is the need of the hour. In such a case, when all national and international events remain suspended indefinitely, the organisers of Miss South Africa 2020 have decided to host the ceremony virtually, reports international websites.

The online entry process for candidates opened on Monday. The interested ones can apply on the Miss South Africa website. Entries will be open till May 31.

According to reports, the online process for selection was introduced to reach out to more candidates and the organisers believe it would be successful.

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil said that last year too, the entry process was made online and their goal is to “bring about hope and showcase women empowerment through the platform”.

“We believe that in any format this will be something that the whole country will get behind,” a local news outlet named Brakpan Herald quoted her as saying.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is the face of the Miss South Africa 2020 campaign.

The coronation ceremony is expected to be held in August.