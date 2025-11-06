Miss Universe 2025 Chaos: Former Miss Grand International Rachel Gupta Shares Cryptic Post As Contestants Stage Walkout After Miss Mexico’s Public Humiliation

New Delhi: On November 5, Miss Universe 2025 contestants reportedly staged a mass walkout following a heated exchange between an organiser and Miss Mexico. In a viral video, Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Grand International and a Miss Universe executive — was seen emphasising the importance of promoting the host country, Thailand. He singled out Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, for refusing to participate in a group photoshoot intended for social media promotion of Thailand.

Amid the controversy, Rachel Gupta , the 21-year-old model from Jalandhar who made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International (MGI) title in 2024 has grabbed headlines for a cryptic social media post.

Her post appeared to reference the growing backlash surrounding Thai businessman and Miss Universe Vice President (Asiana) Nawat Itsaragrisil.

“Karma is a queen,” Gupta wrote, without any direct mention of the incident.

The post came after Itsaragrisil publicly humiliated Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, during a live-streamed sash ceremony in Thailand, calling her a “dumbhead” and ordering security to remove her from the venue. The incident prompted several contestants to walk out of the ceremony, with critics accusing the pageant executive of misogyny and abuse of power.

Rachel Gupta’s Allegations Against MGI

On May 28, Rachel Gupta announced that she was stepping down from her title and made serious allegations against the Miss Grand International Organisation. She accused the organisation of body-shaming, providing inadequate food, and subjecting contestants to poor living conditions.

“Frankly, they don’t care if I live or die,” Gupta said. “As long as I’m there to smile at their events, as long as I keep my body super skinny, the way they like, they don’t care if I live or die.”

Gupta also claimed that a pageant representative pinched her and told her to lose weight in specific areas.

“It makes you feel so small and so bad,” she said. “I understand I have to stay fit, but it’s so difficult when you’re locked in a house all day long,” she added.

Following her resignation, the MGI organisation issued a statement revoking her title. They accused her of failing to fulfil her assigned duties, engaging in external projects without approval, and refusing to travel to Guatemala.

Days after her resignation, Instagram posts by Itsaragrisil surfaced in which he allegedly mocked Gupta’s appearance and accused her of undergoing cosmetic surgery.