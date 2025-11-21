Advertisement
Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma OUT From The Winner's Race, Miss Mexico Makes It To TOP 5

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma OUT From The Winner's Race, Miss Mexico Makes It To TOP 5Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is currently underway in Thailand with beauties competing with each other. After the swimsuit round, the jury decided on top 12 and Miss India Manika Vishwakarma couldn't make it to the spot. 

Miss Universe 2025: Top 12 Contestants are

Chile- Inna Moll
Colombia- Vanessa Pulgarin
Cuba- Lina Luaces
Guadeloupe- Ophely Mezino
Mexico- Fatima Bosch
Puerto Rico- Zashely Alicea
Venezuela- Stephany Abasali
China- Zhao Na
Philippines- Ma Ahtisa Manalo
Thailand- Praveenar Singh
Malta- Julia Ann Cluette
Coite d'ivoire- Olivia Yace

Miss Universe 2025: Top 5 Contestants are

After the top 12, the pageant got its top 5 contestant - Thailand, Philippines, Venezuela, Mexico and Côte d’Ivoire, now face a single, unifying question designed to test depth, purpose and heart:

“If you win the title of Miss Universe tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?”

Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in August. The 74th Miss Universe pageant is taking place on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

In the question-answer round, Miss Thailand was the first to start. She was asked about what she would speak about in front of the UN Assembly. She chose women empowerment as her topic.

Miss Universe 2026 will be hosted in Puerto Rico. It will be the 75th, silver jubilee edition of the pageant and the third time the country will host it.

