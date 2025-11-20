Miss Universe 2025: Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry Falls On-Stage, Video Shows Contestant Rushed To Hospital On A Stretcher, Show Continues Uninterrupted

New Delhi: The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is currently underway in Thailand with beauties competing with each other. Amidst all the hullabaloo, a not-so-good news has surfaced online where Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry fell from the stage during the preliminary evening gown round and was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher. Despite the incident, the show continued uninterrupted.

Miss Jamaica Falls On-Stage

A video has gone viral on social media showing Miss Jamaica's fall on-stage while walking in her orange gown and high heels. She can be seen posing at the front of the stage before continuing toward the left side, where she suddenly fell off the platform.

After her fall, Mexican businessman and president of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) Raúl Rocha and Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil rushed to her rescue, as she was unable to stand.

bu yil miss universe rezilligi saka mi olaylar yetmiyomus gibi simdi de show esnasinda miss jamaica yururken platformdan yer altina dustu hastaneye kaldirdilar showu devam ettiriyolar hala can guvenligi yok resmen pic.twitter.com/wIQfARM8jh — sonic (@19shuhy) November 19, 2025

What The MUO Said

Hola quoted MUO president as saying, "I would like to share with the Miss Universe family, who are concerned about our Miss Universe Jamaica’s health, that at 12:00 am Bangkok time, I just left the hospital where she is being treated. I was there with her and her family, and fortunately, she has no broken bones and is receiving excellent care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night, and we will stay in touch with her family to offer support. Our prayers are with her for a quick recovery.”

JUST IN: Miss Universe Jamaica Dr Gabrielle Henry is now receiving medical attention in Thailand after falling from the main stage during the evening gown preliminary competition. The Miss Universe finals will be held this weekend. pic.twitter.com/GqTua4d2hC — Damion Mitchell (@DamionMitch) November 19, 2025

For now, it is unknown whether Gabrielle will continue in the competition.

Earlier, the contest drew ire of netizens when Thai director publicly insulted Miss Mexico during a live event.