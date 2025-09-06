Advertisement
MANIKA VISHWAKARMA

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma To Play Maa Sita In World’s Biggest Ayodhya Ramleela

 Manika Vishwakarma, a 22-year-old from Rajasthan, was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18th in Jaipur.

|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 12:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma To Play Maa Sita In World’s Biggest Ayodhya Ramleela(Source: Instagram)

Ayodhya: Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, will be seen playing the role of Maa Sita in the upcoming annual theatrical event, 'Ayodhya Ramleela.'

 'Ayodhya Ramleela' is regarded as the world's biggest Ramleela.
 
Organisers Subhash Malik (Bobby), the founder-president, and Shubham Malik, the founder-general secretary, shared that this year's Ramleela is set to bring together well-known names from the film and entertainment industry.
 
Manika Vishwakarma, who hails from Rajasthan and will represent India at Miss Universe 2025, said she feels blessed to perform this role.
 
In a video shared by the team, Manika, while expressing her excitement, says, "I had been thinking of visiting Ayodhya for a long time, but it kept getting delayed for some reason. Now, with the blessings of Shri Ram, I am finally going to Ayodhya as Sita, which makes me very happy. This year is very special for me in many ways. With Lord Shri Ram's blessings, I have received the opportunity to play Maa Sita in the world's biggest Ramleela, and I am very excited."
 
The star-studded lineup also includes Puneet Issar as Parshuram, Manoj Tiwari as Bali, Ravi Kishan as Kevat, and Rajesh Puri as Hanumanji. Actor Manish Sharma will play Ravan for the third time, while Rahul Gucchar will take on the role of Ram. Meghanad will be played by Raza Murad, Raja Janak by Avtar Gill, Vibhishan by Rakesh Bedi, and Lakshman by Rajan Modi.
 
The Ramleela will take place at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya from September 22 to October 2. 

