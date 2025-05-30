Miss Universe India 2025: Preparations In Full Swing, Check Date-Wise Event List

New Delhi: The Miss Universe India 2025 pageant is now in full swing, with state-level competitions taking place across India. Known as one of the biggest and most respected beauty pageants in the country, this year's event has attracted over 50,000 participants.

Finalists from more than 30 cities are competing in over 25 state contests. A total of 51 finalists will be chosen to compete in the grand finale, which will be held in July. The winner will represent India at the Miss Universe global event.

The pageant includes auditions, grooming sessions, talent rounds, and panel talks on social issues. Contestants will also take part in various challenges before the final round.

Here are some of the upcoming key events:

June 2: Miss Universe Madhya Pradesh at Empire Hotel, Bhopal (7 PM onwards)

June 4: Joint finale for Miss Universe Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, Delhi (8 PM onwards)

June 7: Miss Universe Himachal Pradesh at Baantalai Resort, Hamirpur (6 PM onwards)

Each participant is being trained by a team of stylists, makeup artists, choreographers, and designers to help them prepare for the big stage.

Miss Universe India has a history of producing international winners. Sushmita Sen made history in 1994 as the first Indian to win Miss Universe, and Harnaaz Sandhu brought the crown home again in 2021.

Sushmita Sen recently celebrated the 31st anniversary of her win on Instagram. She shared, "21st May 1994 #Manila. A historical win that introduced an 18yr old Indian girl to the Universe!!! Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love...To travel the world & to have the privilege of meeting some of the most inspiring people...life defining for sure!!!"

"Thank you God, Maa @subhra & Baba @sensubir Happy 31st Anniversary of India's first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! To have the honour of representing my country, I will proudly cherish forever!!! Happy 31st also to my loved ones in the #Philippines to you my darling... Here's to dreams, the impossible kinds...for I know, the UNIVERSE conspires in our favour!!" she added.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe India 2025 event, which is being organized by K Sera Sera Box Office and Glamanand Entertainment, will have its grand finale in July later this year.