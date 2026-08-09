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Miss Universe India 2026 finalists attend sufi night ahead of finale

The 52 Miss Universe India 2026 finalists came together for a Sufi Night near Indore on August 8, taking a break from their rigorous 10-day grooming programme ahead of the national finale in Jaipur.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Miss Universe India 2026 finalists attend sufi night ahead of finale
Image Credit: ANI

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Miss Universe India 2026 finalists attend sufi night ahead of finale
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