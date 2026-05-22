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NewsEntertainmentPeopleMiss Venezuela 2025 shares shocking video, face covered in blood after alleged assault by celebrity stylist
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Miss Venezuela 2025 shares shocking video, face covered in blood after alleged assault by celebrity stylist

Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val shared a disturbing video showing her bloodied face after allegedly being assaulted by her celebrity stylist at a Cannes hotel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Miss Venezuela 2025 shares shocking video, face covered in blood after alleged assault by celebrity stylist(Image: @mvlanuevaera/Instagram)

A shocking incident has emerged from the Cannes Film Festival after South American beauty queen Andrea del Val accused her celebrity stylist of physically assaulting her inside a hotel room, according to The New York Post, which cited reports from Venezuelan and Mexican media outlets.

Del Val, who holds the title of Miss Venezuela 2025, shared a distressing video on social media showing her face covered in blood as she directly confronted stylist Giovanni Laguna over the alleged attack.

“This is what he did,” says Miss Venezuela 2025

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In the viral footage, Del Val appears visibly injured and shaken while filming herself inside a hotel room in disarray. Pointing the camera toward her stylist, she says in Spanish: “Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did.”

The room can be seen completely trashed, with furniture and belongings scattered across the floor, while Laguna is reportedly seen sitting in the corner during the recording.

Hotel Guests Alert Police After Disturbance

According to the same reports, guests staying at the luxury hotel heard loud shouting and signs of a physical altercation, prompting them to call the police. The situation escalated quickly as authorities arrived at the scene.

Footage later circulated online showed Laguna being escorted away by police officers for questioning, though officials have not yet confirmed any formal charges.

Take a look:

Stylist Arrested, Investigation Underway

The accused stylist, Giovanni Laguna, is known in Latin American fashion and pageant circles and has previously worked with high-profile beauty queens and events.

Following the incident, he was taken into custody by French authorities. However, the exact charges and motive behind the alleged altercation remain unclear as investigations continue.

Del Val reportedly received medical treatment for her injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

Also Read | US: Five dead, including two teen suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque

Authorities Yet to Confirm Details

French police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the case. The reason behind the dispute between the two remains unknown, and the matter is currently under investigation, with both sides yet to provide detailed clarification.

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