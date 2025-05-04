Miss World 2025: Contestants Begin Arriving In Hyderabad As Anticipation Builds For Global Pageant

Hyderabad: With the Miss World 2025 pageant just around the corner, excitement is building as contestants from across the world begin to arrive in Hyderabad.

Among the first to land were Jessica Scandiuzzi Pedroso of Brazil and Emma Deanna Cathryn Morrison of Canada.

Both beauty queens were warmly welcomed by Telangana state government officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) with the traditional hospitality the region is known for.

The 72nd edition of the Miss World competition, set to take place on May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, is already generating tremendous buzz.

The pageant, which will feature contestants from more than 100 countries, marks the second consecutive year that India will host the prestigious event.

Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic, the reigning Miss World, will crown her successor at the culmination of the grand event.

India's representative at Miss World 2025, Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, has already begun her rigorous preparations for the global stage.

The young beauty queen from Kota, Rajasthan, is focused on delivering her best performance at the competition.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Nandini shared insights into her intense training schedule, emphasising the importance of representing India on such a prestigious platform.

"I am training rigorously to shine on the world stage. Every day, I am learning a lot about Telangana, Hyderabad, and what the city has to offer," she said.

Nandini also expressed her excitement about the event's significance for the state of Telangana, particularly in terms of its potential to boost the local economy, promote tourism, and showcase the region's rich culture.

"Miss World is happening in India for the second consecutive time, and it is a moment of pride," she added.

Earlier this year, Miss World 2023, Krystyna Pyszkova, along with Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, visited Hyderabad to review the event's arrangements.

Krystyna shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming competition in India, highlighting the country's vibrant culture and its growing significance in the Miss World journey.

Speaking to ANI, Pyszkova said, "I love the Indian sparkle that the last edition had, and it will be just amazing this time as well. India has a lot to offer, and I'm looking forward to experiencing it all."