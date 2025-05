Miss World 2025 Contestants To Grace IPL Match In Hyderabad As Part Of Pageant Celebrations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to welcome the world as the city prepares to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant on May 31.



Ahead of the big day, Telangana's Information & Public Relations Department has released an itinerary outlining the high-profile events planned across the state. According to the schedule, the state has planned several key activities, including one where the Miss World contestants will have the opportunity to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on May 21.



Other key activities include a heritage walk at Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 12; visiting the Chowmahalla Palace on May 13; trips to Warangal Fort, Thousand Pillar Temple, and Ramappa Temple; and a Perini dance performance on May 14, among others.



Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made at Shamshabad Airport to welcome the global delegates. Telangana Tourism has planned a warm, traditional welcome in Telangana style. Starting today, more international contestants are expected to arrive, and the airport has set up special lounges and help desks to assist them.



Welcome arches featuring Telangana's tourist attractions and cultural symbols have been installed, creating a festive mood. The slogan "Telangana Jaroor Aana" (Must Visit Telangana) is being displayed in many places to promote the state as a travel destination.



The Telangana government also aims to use the Miss World platform to boost tourism. In 2024, the state recorded over 1.5 lakh international tourists.