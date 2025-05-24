Miss World 2025: Miss South Africa Wears Dress Inspired By National Flower - In Pics

New Delhi: The coveted and prestigious Miss World 2025 is being held in Hyderabad this year. The 72nd edition of the pageant began from May 7 with grand finale marked on May 31, 2025.

The second round of the Miss World fashion show took place on Saturday, captivating audiences with an exquisite display of style and elegance.

Contestants graced the ramp, showcasing a stunning collection of outfits thoughtfully crafted by some of the most celebrated names in the fashion industry.

A key highlight of the evening was the winning dress, inspired by the national flower and designed by a South African designer. This elegant creation was locally manufactured and crafted, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainable and ethical fashion practices.

The designs also beautifully reflected the vibrant soul of Telangana and the richness of Indian fashion.

Renowned designer Archana Kochhar also showcased her trademark blend of grace and creativity on the Miss World platform, captivating the audience with her elegant and culturally inspired creations.

Arrangements and preparation for the grand event are in full swing, as the Telangana government works to transform Miss World into a major tourism powerhouse through various key initiatives.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, previously 109 contestants from countries across the globe visited the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad. The contestants pose for photo sessions in front of the monument, greeting fans and showcasing Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage as part of the pageant’s promotional campaign.

The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant is taking place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, promising a grand celebration of beauty, culture, and global companionship.