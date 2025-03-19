Miss World 2025 To Be Held In Telangana: Preparations In Full Swing For May Event

Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 is all set to be held in India as Telangana will host the prestigious beauty pageant in May this year. Preparations for the event are in full swing. The Telangana government is aiming to turn Miss World into a tourism powerhouse through the following key initiatives:

Safety and Comfort for Visitors:

There will be a proper establishment of a tourist police force. The enhanced surveillance measures across Hyderabad city and Telangana state will be highlighted to the international audience.

Infrastructure and Connectivity:

Telangana's robust infrastructure, including the award-winning Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and excellent connectivity via rail and road, makes it an ideal host for an event of this magnitude. The state's reputation for safety, tourist-friendliness, and hospitality further strengthens its case as a preferred destination for international events, encouraging long-term tourism growth, as per I&PR Telangana.

Curated Experiences: Showcasing the Best of Telangana:

From featuring local artisans and their crafts to showcasing traditional dance and music performances, every aspect will reflect the essence of Telangana. Organised tours and excursions for contestants, organisers, and media will offer first-hand experiences of Telangana's heritage sites, natural wonders, and urban attractions.

The opening and grand finale and associated events will utilize iconic Telangana backdrops, creating visually stunning moments that resonate globally.

Cultural Promotion through Arts, Crafts, and Cuisine:

The event provides a unique platform to showcase Telangana's rich cultural tapestry, including its handloom legacy (such as Pochampally, Gollabhama and Gadwal sarees), traditional art forms (like Cheriyal masks & paintings, Karimnagar silver filigre), and delectable cuisine (featuring Hyderabadi biryani, Telangana pachipulusu, and more).

Discover Telangana's Healthcare excellence- Global standards meet personalised care:

Known as the "vaccine capital of the world", Telangana excels in Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and cutting edge medical research, offering top tier treatments at affordable costs.

For medical tourism, Hyderabad's reputation as a healthcare hub can be spotlighted by organising tours for participants to leading hospitals, showcasing advanced facilities and affordable care.

Thematic campaigns during the event could promote Hyderabad as a global healthcare destination, leveraging the presence of delegates from 140 countries.

Boost to Film and Entertainment Tourism :

Hyderabad, often dubbed as the "Tollywood capital," is a thriving hub for the Indian film industry. Hosting the Miss World event will further elevate Hyderabad's status as a filming and entertainment destination, attracting filmmakers, celebrities, and media from around the world.

This exposure can catalyse the growth of film tourism, with iconic locations like Ramoji Film City and Golconda Fort gaining international recognition. "We will use this event to push the narrative of Telangana rural landscape as a hub for film tourism," I&PR Telangana said.

Strengthening Telangana's Global Brand Image:

By hosting an event of this stature, Telangana will reinforce its image as a progressive, culturally rich, and tourist-friendly state. The event will serve as a soft power tool, showcasing the state's warmth, hospitality, and boundless potential to the world. The tagline 'Telangana, Zarur Aana' (Telangana, A Must-Visit) will resonate globally, inviting tourists to experience a land where beauty is reflected in its land, people, culture, and traditions.

72nd Miss World beauty pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31.