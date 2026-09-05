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Miss World 2026 Finale: Nikita Porwal set to represent India in Vietnam today

India’s Nikita Porwal is set to compete against 110 global contestants at the Miss World 2026 finale in Vietnam today, which streams live on JioHotstar from 5:30 PM IST.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Miss World 2026 Finale: Nikita Porwal set to represent India in Vietnam today
Image Credit: ANI

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