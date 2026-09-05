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Miss World 2026: India out of crown race as Nikita Porwal exits in top 40

India’s Nikita Porwal ended her Miss World 2026 journey among the Top 40 finalists in Nha Trang, Vietnam, earning praise for her gracious performance and cultural tribute to the host nation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Miss World 2026: India out of crown race as Nikita Porwal exits in top 40
Image Credit: ANI

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Miss World 2026: India out of crown race as Nikita Porwal exits in top 40
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